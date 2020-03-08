State police help curb northern New Mexico crime

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are stepping up their crime-fighting efforts in northern New Mexico.

Saturday began a proactive operation in Española and surrounding communities including Rio Arriba County, Chama, and Taos. Twenty officers will take part in a two-week operation to slow down crime in the area.

Kenneth J. Varela is the co-owner of Blue Heron Brewing Company and says robberies are an ongoing problem for businesses in Española so he hopes the operation makes a difference. “I think it’s a really great idea because now that the weather is starting to warm up, a lot of crime is probably going to happen so I think it’s a good time to catch it ahead of time,” he said.

State police have done similar operations in Albuquerque and Belen.