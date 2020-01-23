State Police, FBI investigate attack against New Mexico teenager

Warning: Video may contain graphic/disturbing images.

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico girl is recovering after being jumped on New Year’s Day. Now, the FBI and State Police are involved.

It started with three girls confronting another teen, demanding she answer questions. Then, two of the three girls attacked their peer. A spectator can be heard threatening to call police, a third girl eventually jumping in.

The person who sent the video to KRQE News 13 says this happened at the Española skate park. The tipster says the three put the girl in their trunk and took her to the middle of nowhere for round two.

According to the FBI, there have been no arrests in this case.