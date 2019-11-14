State Police arrest trio suspected of armed robbery

PENASCO, N.M. (KRQE) – Three men were arrested for an armed robbery at a northern New Mexico market where a shot was fired.

State Police say Terance Quintana went into the High Road Market in Penasco on Sunday, where he held up the clerk at gunpoint and fired a shot into the ceiling while the clerk’s infant child was nearby.

They later tracked him down at a Penasco home along with two others they say were his accomplices, Andrew Romero and Christopher Shemayne. All three are charged with armed robbery, and Quintana is also facing child abuse and firearms charges.