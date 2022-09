RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has pledged $1.1M to create a new movie-making hub in Raton. The city of Raton is partnering with a non-profit to renovate the old Kearney Elementary School into a film school.

By next summer, the center will be training New Mexicans to work in the film industry. By 2025, there are plans to create a professional soundstage and studio.