State Parks to remain open for New Mexico residents only

Photo Caption: New signage was installed after the Little Bear Fire and subsequent flooding damaged the campground in 2012. (Courtesy: Lincoln National Forest)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Saturday, the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department’s State Parks Division announced that day-use will remain open at 32 state parks for New Mexico residents only. El Vado Lake, Morphy Lake, and Manzano State Parks will remain closed due to seasonal closures.

Visitors must show either a valid New Mexico license plate, a New Mexico driver’s license or ID card, a New Mexico vehicle registration, a federal document proving United States residency, or a military ID to be admitted to a state park.

COVID-safe practices are enforced at state parks including mask-wearing and keeping groups to five people or less. Anyone with camping reservations will be refunded through February 26. More information is available on the State Parks Division website.