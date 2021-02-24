State Parks reopen for all visitors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State Parks Division announced Wednesday, that day-use at parks will reopen for all visitors immediately. Camping will also reopen to all visitors by reservation beginning Feb. 27.

Currently, there are several state parks going through seasonal closures. The announcement comes after the state modified its Red-Yellow-Green framework. The framework includes a new least restrictive level, known as the Turquoise Level, where all categories of business can operate indoors with minimal occupancy limitations depending on the risk level of the activity.

Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s issued additional guidance for state park visits:

Wearing a mask or cloth face covering is mandatory in public settings except when eating, drinking, or swimming or unless a healthcare provider instructs otherwise, and violators could face citations and $100 fines for not complying voluntarily.

Group size varies by county, check the status of your county before traveling to a State Park

Bring hand sanitizer and additional personal protective equipment

Maintain social distance of 6 feet or more while recreating

Trails will be open; some water access is limited at this time due to seasonal conditions.

No group shelter use or large organized events

To limit interactions, please use exact change when paying fees or purchase passes online

Recreate responsibly and pack out all trash

More information is available on the State Parks Division website.