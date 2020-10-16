State Parks makes changes to comply with public health order

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department’s State Parks Division announced Friday some operational updates in accordance with the most recent public health order. State parks will remain open to New Mexico residents only. Reservations from out-of-state visitors will be canceled and refunded through November 13, 2020.

Camping will be available by online reservation only and a valid New Mexico license plate will be required to complete the transaction. Group size has been reduced form 10 people to five.

The division also announced that the yurts at Hyde Memorial State Park and all group reservations will remain closed for the rest of 2020. Any yurt or group reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.

Annual camping permits purchased after March 1, 2019 will be extended for the period of validity equaling the period that the holder of the permit was not able to use their annual camping permit. Officials urge visitors to continue to check for details on specific park hours of operation and additional information on the State Park’s website before you venture out.