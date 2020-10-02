State Parks introduces online day-use pass

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State park visitors can plan ahead now. The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s State Parks Division announced Friday visitors can buy a day-use pass online. Before, park-goers could only get it in person with cash. Like regular admission, the pass is $5.

“Enabling the public to purchase day-use passes online also helps reduce the face-to-face contact with our staff and helps mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the current health pandemic,” said Christy Tafoya in a news release, State Parks Director.

Officials remind visitors to continue social distancing, keep groups to ten people or less, wear masks or face coverings in public areas and follow personal hygiene guidelines while visiting parks for outdoor recreation.

Find fall colors at New Mexico State Parks! 🍂

Day-Use Passes are now available online at https://t.co/b4MahVA2L5 pic.twitter.com/D4GtScTitL — NM State Parks (@NMStateParks) October 2, 2020

