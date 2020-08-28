State Parks campgrounds remain closed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While the state is slowly easing restrictions, overnight camping still won’t be allowed. The state says that will be off-limits at least through September 18. The state says anyone who had overnight reservations will get a refund. All 31 state parks will be open on Labor Day but park hours may vary and social distancing guidelines will continue to be enforced.

