State paid $900,000 to settle lawsuit filed by former police supervisors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has released details about another state settlement exposed by a Larry Barker investigation. Six state employees filed claims alleging harassment, hostile work environment and unfair treatment.

They were also given $1.7 million in a secret settlement in the last days of Governor Susana Martinez’s administration. Monday, they revealed that New Mexico State Police Seargent Monica Martinez-Jones, Deputy State Police Chief Ryan Suggs and Seargent Julia Armendariz settled for $900,000 for their claims.

Larry Barker learned risk management did not assign investigators before settling the cases. He also learned that they were settled after a demand letter claiming damaging information would come out against the governor.

The state is currently investigating the settlements.