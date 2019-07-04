State officials cranking up chile inspections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a law for almost a decade, but now state officials are cranking up their inspections of products claiming to be made with New Mexico chile.

JR’s Jerky owner Tony Gutierrez says they sell 30 different flavors, but one stands out above the rest. “Green chile. Most people love green chile,” Gutierrez says.

Gutierrez says every week he’s ordering a ton of green chile from Hatch to marinate with the meat. “We use all fresh ingredients, highest quality spices,” Gutierrez says.

Gutierrez’s jerky business is just one of nearly 200 businesses now registered with the state’s Department of Agriculture as using verified New Mexico chile.

“The list has grown and it continues,” says Ray Johnson from the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.

Agriculture officials say with national companies like Del Monte, Johnsonville and Reser’s all adding green chile to their products, they understand the crop’s growing popularity.

“We get calls from native New Mexicans from all over the U.S. They have to move and they find products in stores in Washington state or Washington DC, or Florida or Ohio, and they call and they want to know if they are using New Mexico chile,” Johnson says.

They’ve amped up their inspections to make sure businesses and restaurants claiming to use New Mexico chile are in compliance with the New Mexico chile advertising act. “We were able to get more resources and take a closer look to see if there were more issues out there, [and] the list grew exponentially,” Johnson says.

Officials say they want to make sure they can trace the chile all the way back to the grower. “You have to have invoices, receipts from different farmers and vendors to show that you only use product from New Mexico,” Gutierrez says.

Gutierrez says you can taste the difference. “They are all into seeing what green chile jerky is all about, or green chile period,” Gutierrez says.

There is no fine for violating the act, but the Department of Agriculture can stop a sale of the product until it is certified, or even go for a cease and desist order to keep a company from putting the words New Mexico chile on their label.