State officials call on FDA to protect consumers of cannabis-based products

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General is urging the FDA to better protect consumers of cannabis-based products.

AG Hector Balderas joined attorneys general from 36 other states to call for studies into the potential risks of products like CBD, especially for vulnerable populations like children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

The group expresses concern that companies in the emerging market are using unsubstantiated claims and misleading advertising to sell their products.

They’re also calling for federal regulators to work with state officials on rules for product testing and oversight.