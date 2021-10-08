State offering free water well testing in Taos

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is offering free well testing in Taos. Testing will happen on October 16 at the Taos Farmers Market starting from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. To have water tested, residents need to bring information like well depth, what the well is made of and distance to the nearest septic tank.
Story continues below:
- Balloon Fiesta: PHOTOS: Special shapes take to the sky on day 6 of Balloon Fiesta
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque students discover rodent not yet recorded in Bernalillo County
- New Mexico: Applications open Tuesday for $1.4M in economic relief
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 7 de Octubre 2021
According to a news release from the New Mexico Environment Department, tests will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 100 people or while supplies are available and results will be mailed to households after the event. The department offers the following tips to ensure the sample is collected correctly:
- Let the water run for 2-3 minutes before collecting the sample.
- Fill a clean glass or plastic container without any strong odors with at least a quart or liter of your well water.
- If the home has a whole house filtration system, collect the water at the well head prior to any filtration or softener systems if possible.
- Fill the container with water as close to the time of testing as possible.