State offering free water well testing in Taos

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is offering free well testing in Taos. Testing will happen on October 16 at the Taos Farmers Market starting from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. To have water tested, residents need to bring information like well depth, what the well is made of and distance to the nearest septic tank.

According to a news release from the New Mexico Environment Department, tests will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 100 people or while supplies are available and results will be mailed to households after the event. The department offers the following tips to ensure the sample is collected correctly: