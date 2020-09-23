State offering free domestic well water tests in Espanola, Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is offering free well water tests for residents in Santa Fe and Espanola. This weekend, tests will be offered to the first 150 people in each city.

“With 20 percent of New Mexicans using private water wells, our free water testing events are a great opportunity for private well owners to learn more about what is in their water and how to keep it safe and clean,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a news release. “Access to clean water during the pandemic is critical. I encourage Rio Arriba and Santa Fe County residents to come out and participate.”

The free testing will be available:

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, September 25 at the NMED Española Field Office, 712 La Joya Street, Española, New Mexico 87532

at the NMED Española Field Office, 712 La Joya Street, Española, New Mexico 87532 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26 at the Harold L. Runnels Building, 1190 St. Francis Drive, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505

The state says to have the water tested, residents need to bring a sample of their water. They say use these guidelines to ensure the sample is collected correctly:

Let the water run for 2-3 minutes before collecting the sample.

Fill a clean glass or plastic container without any strong odors with at least a quart or liter of your well water.

If the home has a whole house filtration system, collect the water at the wellhead prior to any filtration or softener systems if possible.

Fill the container with water as close to the time of testing as possible.

The state says residents should also bring basic information known about the well such as well depth, depth to water, well casing material (i.e., steel, PVC), well latitude and longitude, and distance from the well to the nearest septic tank or leach field system.

#Española and #SantaFe area residents – get your domestic well water used for drinking tested for free on Friday and Saturday! COVID-Safe Practices will be followed – you must wear a face covering and practice social distancing to participate. Look forward to seeing you there! pic.twitter.com/IYuaUQCmXV — New Mexico Environment Department (@NMEnvDep) September 23, 2020

