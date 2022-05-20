NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is launching a new Facebook page to help parents find the baby formula they need amid the nationwide supply shortage. The Early Childhood Education and Care Department launched the page NM Infant Formula Supply Network which allows parents and caregivers to share information on where and how to find formula or donated breast milk.

The state is also working with the New Mexico Retail Association to push updates on when shipments are expected to arrive at stores.