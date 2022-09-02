NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an emergency declaration for the Village of Cuba Friday. Cuba’s water system infrastructure is damaged and the declaration provides funding to help residents of the community.
The order gives $400,000 to help the community by providing supplementary drinking water for the affected residents. The water system is already in the design phase of an almost $5 million project to upgrade the drinking water system.