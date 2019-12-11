State moves to impose emergency rules to regulate health risks at boarding homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The state is moving to impose emergency rules to protect some of the most vulnerable in New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the new rules will help regulate boarding homes that take in mental health patients that are discharged from mental health facilities. The regulations would require the homes, which were previously unregulated, to apply for a license within 30 days in addition to meeting safety and health requirements.

These rules are imposed as the state aims to improve living conditions for those discharged from the state’s mental health institutions The Journal reports that New Mexico has struggled with how to improve living conditions of former psychiatric patients.

Discharged individuals have often ended up in crowded trailer homes, sheds, and unfinished garages. The new regulation does not cover hotels, standard tenant landlords, and homeless shelters.