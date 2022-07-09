ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – As monsoon season continues to sweep across the state, one southeast New Mexico community is about to receive some massive help from the state. Last month, flooding in Roswell damaged homes and washed away a bridge. Saturday, the state announced it’s putting $1.7 million into Roswell to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The governor made the announcement Saturday next to the collapsed bridge in northeast Roswell on Mescalero and Urton. The city has received close to three inches of rain this year. The city began experiencing intense flooding following severe torrential rainfall last year.

The funding will go to repairing the bridge and implementing flood mitigation measures to be ahead of the curve before the next major storm hits. “When we have torrential rains, which New Mexico seeing more of, so that is a lot of rain in a short amount of time. What we really want is to talk to mother nature we’d like more steady rain over longer periods of time. That is not likely to shift anytime soon,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

The cost to repair the bridge will be close to $500,000. Nearby, the rains washed out and damaged the Holly Loop neighborhood and the nearby drainage system that was installed 15 years ago.

The state also plans to aid with flood mitigation efforts throughout the city as well. The $1.7 million is coming from the department of transportation’s State Road Fund.