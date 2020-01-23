State minimum wage changes could affect Medicaid eligibility

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thousands of New Mexicans on Medicaid are in jeopardy of losing their eligibility because of the recent increase in the state’s minimum wage. At the start of the year, base pay rose to $9 an hour, the first in a series of increases for the state.

The New Mexico Human Services Department says the first bump now puts 6,000 people above the income requirement. It is unclear at this time how many people could be affected when the minimum wage is raised again in the following years.

In November, the state’s Medicaid caseload stood at over 827,000 individuals.