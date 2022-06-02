NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is seeking proposals to improve surface water and river habitats. The goal of the River Stewardship Program is to improve the natural functioning of New Mexico’s streams and rivers by addressing the root causes of poor water quality and stream habitats. The program received $10M during a special legislative session in December.
Many funded projects help reduce flood risks and remove non-native species that contribute to fire risks along waterways. Projects that are funded will work with land management agencies, contractors, and other groups to ensure the long-term success of the projects. Proposals are due by 3 p.m. on July 26. Projects will have a start date of around February 2023 and need to be completed by June 30, 2025.