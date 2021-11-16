State launches student competition to encourage reading, collaboration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is challenging students to design and build little libraries. Tuesday, the Public Education Department launched a competition for New Mexico school kids to celebrate the year of literacy.

The entries will be judged in part on their school and community collaboration. As an example, the English department could proofread a design while the art department builds it. The winner’s library will be installed in front of the PED building in Santa Fe. Submissions are due in March.

