State launches new End DWI summer campaign

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Transportation unveiled its latest campaign to end DWI. The department hired a local advertising agency to convey good versus bad choices.

With this campaign comes summer patrols. State police say they will be out looking for drunk drivers through the end of July. According to the department, 149 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in New Mexico which made up 40% of total fatal crashes back in 2019. They say 1,466 people that same year were injured in alcohol-related accidents, and there were 10,376 arrests for DWI.

Beginning June 29, Uber is offering 1,000 rides with $10 off rides, two rides per person during the fourth of July weekend. Participants can use to the Uber app code USA2021 to access these benefits. Tips are not included and refunds will not be provided for trips that cost less than the $10 credit.