State launches investigation into wastewater cleanup practices

New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The state is looking into the safety of wastewater workers in Santa Fe.

The investigation comes after three employees claimed the city failed to protect them from exposure to hazardous waster and needles during a sewer backup near a hospital. According to documents obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican, the only protective gear employees were given to clean the backup by Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center last month were steel-toe shoes, gloves, and hard hats.

The city is cooperating with the investigation.

