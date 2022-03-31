SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is accepting applications from healthcare workers to help pay off their student loans. The Health Professional Loan Repayment Program repays student debt for those practicing in rural and underserved communities. The program covers more than 25 licenses in dental, medical, and mental health fields.

Program applications will be accepted until May 1, 2022, and can be completed online at hed.state.nm.us. Practitioners must be U.S. Citizens or permanent residents, established New Mexico residents for at least 12 consecutive months, licensed or certified in the State of New Mexico as of July 1, 2022, and employed at least 40 hours per week. Preference is given to graduates of New Mexico colleges and universities.