State Land Office gives documents relating to Epstein’s New Mexico ranch to AG’s office

SANTA FE (KRQE) – The Attorney General’s office has acquired over 400 pages of documents from the State Land Office related to existing and expired state trust land leases with Cypress Inc., a Virgin Islands company owned by convicted felon and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein is accused of recruiting a network of dozens of teen girls in what prosecutors have described as a sex trafficking ring involving girls as young as 14-year-old. Prosecutors believe Epstein sexually abused the girls at his homes in on the east coast between 2002 and 2005.

While Epstein’s name has been in and out of national headlines for allegations out of New York and Florida, he also has a New Mexico connection. Epstein is the owner of the “Zorro Ranch” north of Moriarty near Stanley, New Mexico. The remote compound sits on hundreds of acres of private property less than an hour from Albuquerque.

Last Friday, State Attorney General Hector Balderas announced he is now investigating possible crimes committed at billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico mansion.

Upon learning that Cypress Inc. holds two agricultural leases totaling 1,243.83 acres, Commissioner Garcia Richard directed Land Office staff to compile all documents related to the leases and provide them to the Attorney General. In addition, the Land Office is reviewing all leases with Cypress thoroughly for possible lease violations.

