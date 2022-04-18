SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health and New Mexico Environment Department is issuing a Smoke Advisory for potentially impacted northeast New Mexico communities Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The advisory includes residents of Ocate, Rayado, Philmont Headquarters, Cimarron, and surrounding communities in Mora County and Colfax County because of the anticipated smoke from the ongoing Cooks Peak Fire. Smoke from that fire is expected to travel north late Monday by southerly winds. Smoke will spread across much of Mora County through Tuesday.

When determining safety from smoke from burning wildfires, your eyes will be your best tool to determine if it is safe to be outside. Unless an evacuation has been issued, stay inside your home, indoor workplace, or in a safe shelter. Visit the New Mexico Environmental Public Health Tracking website for additional guidance on distances and visibility and to get practical health tips for smoky days.