State IPRA rules will extend how long records kept once requested

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The way we bring you stories and keep government agencies accountable is getting a boost.

The State’s Commission of Public Records has adopted new rules on requests known as Inspection of Public Records or IPRA’s. Those records include emails, police bodycam video and other government documents.

The new rule will start July 1 and requires any public records requested under IPRA to be held onto for four years. Current state rules say they only need to be held for one to two years.