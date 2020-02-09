State House endorses funding for pre-K services

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An effort to give more funding to early childhood programs is moving forward in the state legislature.

Saturday, the State House endorsed a proposed constitutional amendment to House Joint Resolution 1 sponsored by Democratic Representatives Maestas and Javier Martinez. It would increase annual distributions out of the Land Grant Permanent Fund from 5% to 6%, generating about $180 million in funding a year.

That money could go toward pre-K services and programs for new parents, among others. The legislation still needs Senate approval.