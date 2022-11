back view of buyers showing auction paddles with numbers nine and three to auctioneer during auction

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state tax and revenue department will soon auction off properties that were delinquent on their taxes. The auctions will be held on November 16 in Silver City and November 30 in Las Vegas.

The auctions begin at 10 but people will need to register within an hour before they begin. People can register on the state website.