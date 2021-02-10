State hires new director of adult education

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Higher Education Department announced Tuesday that Amber Gallup Rodriguez will serve as director of the agency’s Adult Education Division. According to a news release, the Adult Education Division oversees 24 statewide programs that provide instructional and testing services for New Mexicans seeking to attain High School Equivalency credentials.

Amber Gallup Rodriguez

The release states that Gallup Rodriguez has 25 years of professional experience in education. She has also worked on expanding education and vocational training opportunities for frontline workers, members of Native American and immigrant communities, as well as English language learners.

“Adult education has always been my passion, and my top priority is ensuring high-quality and equitable education for adult learners in New Mexico so that they can meet their goals and access family- and community-sustaining careers,” Gallup Rodriguez said in a news release. “I have great respect for the dedication and creativity of adult educators, and it is my honor to support and advocate for them in this role.”

During the 2019-2020 program year, adult education programs served 9,520 adult learners. Also, 655 New Mexicans attained a high school equivalency credential, and 1,463 transitioning to higher education or vocational training.