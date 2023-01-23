NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state supreme court is asking for more details on the legal fight over redistricting. Last year, the Republican Party sued the governor, lieutenant governor, and Democratic leadership after the legislature redrew that state’s congressional map, which incorporated the South Valley into the second congressional district – a historically Republican stronghold that went to Democrat Gabe Vasquez last November.

Democrats argued the changes reflected population shifts as outlined in the 2020 census, but Republicans called it gerrymandering. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments earlier this month, but it has ordered both parties to file supplemental briefs.

The defendants have 15 days to file the brief. The plaintiffs will then have 10 days to respond.