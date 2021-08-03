State has yet to say how many people took advantage of work incentive

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More people in New Mexico are returning to work in greater numbers but it’s unclear if the state’s return to work bonus played any role. The state offered up to a thousand dollars if those on unemployment secured a job during the month of July and kept the job until Aug. 28.

Story continues below:

KRQE News 13 has been asking officials from Workforce Solutions for weeks for the number of people who were taking advantage of the offer. On Tuesday, spokesperson Stacy Johnson said they won’t release those numbers until Aug. 28.

According to Johnson, there are currently 67,000 people on unemployment. At the height of the pandemic, it was 150,000. In March, it had dropped to 105,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES