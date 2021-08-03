State has yet to say how many people took advantage of work incentive

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More people in New Mexico are returning to work in greater numbers but it’s unclear if the state’s return to work bonus played any role. The state offered up to a thousand dollars if those on unemployment secured a job during the month of July and kept the job until Aug. 28.

KRQE News 13 has been asking officials from Workforce Solutions for weeks for the number of people who were taking advantage of the offer. On Tuesday, spokesperson Stacy Johnson said they won’t release those numbers until Aug. 28.

According to Johnson, there are currently 67,000 people on unemployment. At the height of the pandemic, it was 150,000. In March, it had dropped to 105,000.