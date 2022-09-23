SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies says she is ready to move forward with charging four people including actor Alec Baldwin in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the film set of Rust. The DA says her office doesn’t have the money to hold the trials and asked the state Board of Finance for emergency funding.

She told the board that she has been waiting for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office report to be done for the past year and recently got back crucial evidence such as phone records and autopsy results from the FBI. She says those possible homicide cases will be extremely costly. She is requesting more than $635,000 from the state in emergency funding.

Related Coverage

News 13 obtained the request and while she didn’t say who she’s looking at charging, one possible defendant is Alec Baldwin. Carmack-Altwies says they’re up against competent, well-paid, and experienced defense lawyers, “We are dealing with attorneys from Los Angeles, New York City, at this point, we have spoken with around a dozen attorneys from all over the country.”

The DA’s proposed budget for the case includes $156,000 to hire an additional, more qualified attorney. $225,000 for three expert witnesses and $79,000 for prep including travel and lodging for witnesses.

In the end, the state agreed to give the DA’s office half of her request which is around $317,000. The DA says she will likely need to go to the legislature to ask for more funding. She says they also need around $39,000 to hire a public information officer dedicated to this case. She says her office can’t handle the media questions from all over the world.