NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Forester has banned campfires, smoking, fireworks, open fires, and fireworks on all state trust lands. In a press release, the department said abnormally warm temperatures, low humidity, high winds, and an abundance of dry fuels caused them to issue the ban.

There are exceptions to the ban which include:

Smoking Within enclosed buildings Within vehicles with ashtrays On paved or surfaced roads In developed recreation sites Or stopped in an area with three feet of cleared flammable material



Campfires Cooking or heating devices that use kerosene, white gas, or propane as a fuel source within an improved camping area that is cleared of flammable vegetation for at least 30 feet or has a water source

