State finds safety violations at LANL

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE)- The state is fining Los Alamos National Lab more than $200,000 for safety violations.

Letters from the state Environment Department obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican show the lab mislabeled and incorrectly stored hazardous waste. Violations include not separating reactive chemicals, not using proper protection on waste containers, and keeping hazardous waste for more than a year.

The notice dated August 20 gives the lab 30 days to either appeal the findings or pay the fine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss