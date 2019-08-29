State finds safety violations at LANL

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE)- The state is fining Los Alamos National Lab more than $200,000 for safety violations.

Letters from the state Environment Department obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican show the lab mislabeled and incorrectly stored hazardous waste. Violations include not separating reactive chemicals, not using proper protection on waste containers, and keeping hazardous waste for more than a year.

The notice dated August 20 gives the lab 30 days to either appeal the findings or pay the fine.