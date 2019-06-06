State Fair now taking applications for green chile cheeseburger challenge

Do you think you make the best green chile cheeseburger? The New Mexico State Fair is now taking applications to compete in this year’s green chile cheeseburger challenge.

New Mexico restaurants will have until Monday, July 8 to submit their application.

The event has become a tradition and a fan favorite throughout the years. This year’s green chile cheeseburger competition will be Monday, September 9 at 12 p.m. in the Agriculture Building Courtyard.

Restaurants interested in competing can submit their application here. Ten restaurants will be selected to compete.

Last year, Oso Grill in Capitan won the competition.