ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one of the most popular attractions at the state fair: the Junior Livestock Show and Sale is back this year after being cancelled the past two years. First because of Covid and then because of the vaccine requirements.

“This is going to be an amazing fair. Its been a rough few years here for everyone involved and especially the kids in 4-h and FFA,” said Dan Mourning, General Manager for the New Mexico State Fair.

The state fair is the Superbowl for 4-H and FFA students. They work all year long for the opportunity to participate in the Junior Livestock Show and Sale. But for the past two years, those students have felt like they’re missing out.

“The couple years that we’ve had to take a break from it has been a little different. Especially when it is something that everyone has looked forward to for so long and its been that key moment in in the years project,” said Codi Montes-Dennis, a 4-H parent and FFA Advisor at Hagerman Highschool.

They’ve been unable to show their animals at Expo New Mexico. In 2020 the fair was cancelled because of the pandemic. Then last year, the show was held virtually because of the vaccine requirements. They aren’t the only one’s who missed the show: it’s a big attraction at the fair every year.

“It was that one thing we missed from last years fair. Its an agricultural fair. We love having their energy and what they bring and what these young men and women represent. We’re excited to bring them back. Can’t wait,” said Mourning.

This year, they’re coming back in person and the students are thrilled. They look forward to show their hard work and be advocates for the agriculture industry.

“It is very exciting just being able to be back in person and just showing in front of a judge and not doing it over zoom. And just hanging out with friends. And getting the full experience of just showing and being in Albuquerque,” said Preston Koenig, Las Cruces High School FFA.

Registration for the livestock show is already closed. Mourning says they’re still counting the number of submissions they received. The fair starts on September 8 and runs until September 18.