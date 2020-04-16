State Fair holds SPAM contest over Instagram

1  of  2
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair’s annual SPAM contest is heading to Instagram.

For years, the state fair would host the popular contest in September. Home-cooks, chefs, and SPAM enthusiasts would come together to create spectacular and unique dishes, all made with SPAM.

From now through April 30, the NMSF is inviting anyone interested to create something unique with SPAM and post a picture on social media with the hashtag #SPAMCan for a chance to win one of three prizes from the State Fair.

To enter:

  • Follow the fair on Instagram @NMStateFair.
  • Get creative and make a fun SPAM food creation.
  • Post a picture of your creation on Instagram with the hashtag #SPAMCan and tag @NMStateFair.
  • Submit entries through April 30. The winners will be announced May 4 and will be based on the most unique recipes.

More information on the State Fair can be found on their website.

