State Economic Development Dept. awards $1.7M to assist with job training

The New Mexico Economic Development Department has awarded $1.7 million to assist with job training for 150 employees at 12 companies across the state.

The money was awarded during the May 10 meeting for the Job Training Incentive Program Board. The business that are receiving the grants are located in Albuquerque, Questa, Red River, Loving Santa Teresa and Berino.

These jobs will be in the fields of manufacturing, engineering claims adjustment, solar installation, project management, financial oversight, and construction and forklift operations. Support will also be given to electricians, interns, and technicians.

The wages for these jobs under JTIP training grants are anywhere from $14 to $40 an hour and have a statewide average of $21.70.

The jobs receiving assistance are: Affordable Solar Inc., Solar Works Energy LLC, NM Solar Group LLC, KiloNewton LLC, Taos Mountain Energy Foods, 3D Glass Solutions Inc., Banyan Botanicals, Century Automotive Service Corp., Indica Labs Inc., Red River Brewing Co., Sendero Midstream Partners, and Universal Sheets LLC.

Money from JTIP is used to reimburse businesses after employee training is complete. According to a press release, JTIP has supported the creation of over 46,000 jobs for New Mexicans in nearly 1,500 businesses across the state.

For the 2020 fiscal year, the Economic Development Department has $10 million to award to JTIP.