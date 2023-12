NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Department of Health is reminding New Mexicans it is not too late to get a flu vaccine. The DOH said that New Mexicans are strongly encouraged to get their flu vaccines before holiday celebrations as an effort to keep them and their families safe.

According to the DOH, this year’s flu vaccine is well-matched to the virus and could reduce the risk of flu illness by up to 60%. For a list of vaccine sites, follow this link.