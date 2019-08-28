State dedicates $32 million to recreational trails, transportation projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is putting tens of millions of dollars towards recreational trails and transportation projects across New Mexico.

The Department of Transportation says $32.2 million of federal funding has been dedicated to 37 different projects. Some of them include $4 million for the Rail Runner’s operating assistance project, $225,000 for the reconstruction of the Catwalk Trail in the Gila National Forest, and $189,000 for Sandia Trail improvements.

To see if your community is receiving more funding, click here.

