SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of Rio Rancho.

Right now, the only cemetery nearby is in Santa Fe, and they say it’s filling up too quickly. They say the new cemetery will help solve this problem. Tuesday night’s meeting is just the first step in a long process to get the cemetery built.