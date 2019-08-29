State considers adjusting employees’ compensation packages

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering giving its workers more take-home pay in place of a benefits-rich compensation package.

The consideration follows a new study showing the average take-home pay here is less than 55% of employees’ total compensation, including retirement benefits, making it the lowest rate in a seven-state region.

The State Personnel Office says it’s trying to increase staffing at agencies statewide amid a budget surplus. Right now, the state employs more than 27,000 New Mexicans.

