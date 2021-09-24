State buys land to help protect the lesser prairie-chicken

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State Game and Fish officials celebrated the ribbon cutting of a new plot of land bought to protect the lesser prairie chicken. The Pipkin Rancho in eastern New Mexico, which is about 7,500 acres, was bought just before Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 30 by 30 order to conserve 30 percent of New Mexico Land and water by 2030.

“Adding the Pipkin Ranch to existing prairie chicken wildfire management area will be a positive step to not only reach the 30 by 30 goal but also in conservation of lesser prairie chicken,” said Sharon Salazar-Hickey of the Game and Fish Commission.

The lesser prairie chicken is listed as threatened by the government.