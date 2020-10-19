State Bar of New Mexico to host call-in program for free legal advice

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State Bar of New Mexico will be hosting a free Ask-A-Lawyer Call-In Program this weekend. New Mexicans will be able to receive free brief legal advice on civil and criminal matters from volunteer attorneys.

Calls will be taken Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will go through an intake process before speaking with an attorney, and documents relating to your questions should be ready prior to calling in. Topics discussed will include employment law, landlord-tenant issues, and more. Those interested can call Toll free at 1-800-876-6227.

