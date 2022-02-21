SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has given more than $100 million to help New Mexicans pay rent and utilities during the pandemic. The Department of Finance and Administration says through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, nearly 30,000 households received support.

On average, people received $4,000 for rent and $750 for utilities. The program will continue through September 2025. For more information, visit the Rent Help NM website.