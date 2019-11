SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is getting another financial boost from the state.

The New Mexico Job Training Incentive Program awarded a $528,000 grant to help the Santa Fe-based art installation as it expands to Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix and Washington. The incentives will go toward training 26 new employees.

Officials at Meow Wolf say the grants have helped the company reassure investors as it secures financing from the private sector. Previous grants from the state totaled $910,000.