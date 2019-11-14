State Auditor to announce findings regarding secret state settlements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state auditor has wrapped up an investigation into a series of secret lawsuit settlements made in the final days of Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration.

That investigation was sparked by KRQE News 13 investigative reporter Larry Barker’s story in May. It showed the state paid about $1.7 million to six state officials last year.

Sources tell Larry Barker, the Martinez administration settled the cases quickly out of fear that compromising information about the former governor — including a phone call recording — would be made public.

Auditor Brian Colon is investigating if the money was properly spent. He’s expected to release those results at a news conference on Monday.