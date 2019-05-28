New Mexico

State auditor investigates after $1.7 million paid in secret state settlements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colón is looking into secret settlements uncovered by a Larry Barker investigation.

"As a result of that investigation and story we have determined that it is important for us to do an independent and special audit of the general services division," said Brian Colón.

At the end of then Governor Susana Martinez's term, New Mexico's Risk Management office paid out settlements worth nearly $2 million to high-level employees like Deputy State Police Chief Ryan Suggs without proper investigation.

Then, 30 days after payments were made, the files were sealed from public view. 

Tuesday, Colón has promised to restore trust in New Mexico. He also said that state officials cannot override state processes like investigations before taxpayer money is used.

