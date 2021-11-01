State attorney general’s former chief counsel charged with DWI

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office spokesperson and now, former chief counsel is now facing DWI charges. The booking sheet says Matt Baca was arrested and charged.

News 13 is working to get a copy of the criminal complaint but according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Santa Fe police say Baca was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car on Garcia Street, after chasing into a parked car.

This was just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday. Police reported Baca smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. They also say there were signs of THC use.

The attorney general’s office says, in part, Baca has been placed on administrative leave to be with his family and handle this matter. He is not serving as chief counsel and his duties have been reassigned.